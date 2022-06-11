Money talks as 3 teams walk from the AAC to Big 12 for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The deal is set. Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF are clear to leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12 beginning July 1 of 2023.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said his League, and the 3 schools, reached agreement each school will pay an $18 million exit fee for leaving early, according to The Athletic.

That $18 million each will be paid over 14 years, with $10 million each due by 2025.

Their departure opens the door for 6 Conference USA schools to enter the AAC in 2023. They are UTSA, UAB, Rice, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, and North Texas.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.