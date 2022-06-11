Advertise with Us
Money talks as 3 teams walk from the AAC to Big 12 for 2023

(AAC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The deal is set. Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF are clear to leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12 beginning July 1 of 2023. 

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said his League, and the 3 schools, reached agreement each school will pay an $18 million exit fee for leaving early, according to The Athletic. 

That $18 million each will be paid over 14 years, with $10 million each due by 2025.

Their departure opens the door for 6 Conference USA schools to enter the AAC in 2023. They are UTSA, UAB, Rice, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, and North Texas.

