Man pronounced dead from Beale Street shooting

Memphis Police Department
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead from the Beale Street shooting on April 28.

Police said just after 1 a.m. officers were flagged down on Second Street where a man was shot.

Randall Underwood was taken from the scene to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Underwood was in possession of a gun stolen from a vehicle in October of 2021.

Memphis Police also say two allegedly involved in the incident were cited for unlawful possession of a weapon, but no charges have been filed in the shooting or aggravated assault.

No arrests have been made at this time.

