‘A long way to go’: major property crimes see an increase in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for upwards of a dozen suspects related to the same car robbery. It’s a type of crime police are seeing more of in Shelby County even as things like aggravated assaults and homicides go down.

Memphis Police say a man was standing next to his car at a gas station near Winchester and Ross Road in southeast Memphis when two suspects with guns drawn approached him and took his car.

Then, surveillance video caught the two joining at least eight other suspects police said they were serving as lookouts.

The victim was robbed of his 2009 Infiniti G-37. A white Ford Escape, gray Infiniti and black Infiniti all with sunroofs are described as the suspect vehicles.

The stolen car in this case as well as the suspects have not been found.

Memphis Police released pictures of the suspects and descriptions.

Suspect 1: Black male, 18-20 years of age, medium build, dressed in dark clothing, white shoes, and armed with a black handgun. This suspect was a passenger in the white Ford Escape.

Suspect 2: Black male, 18-20 years of age, medium build, wearing a gray jacket, a black t-shirt, light-colored jeans, gray and white ball cap, white shoes, and armed with a AR 15. This suspect was a passenger in the gray Infiniti sedan.

Suspect 3: Black male, 18-20 years of age, light complexion, heavy-set, wearing a light blue Memphis Grizzlies ball-cap, a black “Birdbath” T-shirt, black jeans, white shoes, black ski mask, and carrying a black satchel across his chest. This suspect has tattoos on his right arm and was a passenger in the black Infiniti sedan.

Suspect 4: Black male, 18-20 years of age, medium complexion, medium build, medium-length afro-top, wearing a black jacket, black jeans, gray shoes, and carrying a black backpack. This suspect was a passenger in the black Infiniti sedan.

Suspect 5: Black male, 18-20 years of age, medium complexion, medium build, wearing a black ski mask, a red Bass Pro hat, black t-shirt, blue sweatpants, and black Nike slides. This suspect has tattoos on his right forearm and was a passenger in the black Infiniti sedan.

Suspect 6: Black male, 18-20 years of age, medium build, and dressed in dark clothing. This suspect was a passenger in the black Infiniti sedan.

Suspect 7: Black male, 18-20 years of age, medium complexion, medium build, medium length hair, wearing a black hoodie with designs, black pants, and light-colored durag. This suspect was the driver of the black Infiniti sedan.

Suspect 8: Black male, 18-20 years of age, medium complexion, medium build, wearing a black ski mask, a purple and white jacket, and black pants. This suspect was the driver of the gray Infiniti sedan.

Suspect 9: Black male, 18-20 years of age, medium complexion, medium build, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, red slides, and carrying a black backpack. This suspect was a passenger in the gray Infiniti sedan.

Suspect 10: Black male, 18-20 years of age, medium complexion, medium build, wearing a red sweater with design, a black ball cap, and black pants. This suspect was a passenger in the gray Infiniti sedan.

This crime scene is a scenario playing itself out over and over again in Shelby County.

The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says major property crimes are going up in Memphis and Shelby County in the first quarter of 2022 even as other violent crimes went down.

The Commission reports crimes like the one the man experienced on Winchester Road, car thefts, have gone up 12 percent in Memphis and 11 percent in Shelby County since last year. Burglaries are up by 23 percent in Memphis, robberies up nearly 30 percent.

”We just don’t know whether these significant swings in decreases and increases in specific categories reflect new trends or a three-month aberration. It will be interesting to see what the second quarter shows,” Memphis Shelby Crime Commission President Bill Gibbons said in an email statement.

The Commission is using data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The first quarter of the year saw a seven percent decrease in crimes involving firearms in Memphis. Aggravated assaults are down 11 percent in Memphis. Homicides have stayed stagnant in the city but down 6 percent in the county.

This trend follows what was the start of a downward trend in major violent crimes in the last half of 2021.

However, in 2022 Memphis and Shelby County are still seeing a slight uptick year over year in overall crime rates. Memphis seeing a 3.6 percent increase and Shelby County a 2.5 percent increase.

“We still have a long way to go. Our violent crime rate - and especially our level of gun violence - remains alarmingly higher than just a decade ago,” Gibbons wrote.

If you know anything about the car theft on Winchester road call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

