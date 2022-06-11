Advertise with Us
Honorary street sign celebrates Coach McCray

Coach McCary
Coach McCary(Action news 5)
By Joyce Peterson
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An honorary sign reading “Coach Shirly Yvonne McCray Way” sits outside Chickaway Middle School on Westmont Road.

McCray was the FIRST African American to enroll in and graduate from Memphis State’s Health and Physical Education Department.

She was the first African American woman to play basketball, volleyball, and run track.

She was also the nation’s first woman to coach an all-male football team.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

