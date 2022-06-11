There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#20. Exlines' Best Pizza In Town Kirby

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2801 Kirby Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-8239

#19. Tamboli's Pasta & Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1761 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6415

#18. Midtown Crossing Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 394 N Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38104-7033

#17. Exlines' Best Pizza in Town Raleigh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2935 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis, TN 38128-5601

#16. Ferraro's Pizzeria and Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 111 Jackson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-1509

#15. Broadway Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 2581 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112-2615

#14. Elemento Neapolitan Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2010

#13. Garibaldi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 764 Mount Moriah Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5304

#12. Garibaldi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3530 Walker Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-5918

#11. High Point Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 477 High Point Ter Suite A, Memphis, TN 38122-4612

#10. Coletta's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1063 S Parkway E, Memphis, TN 38106-4745

#9. Memphis Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5061 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-5701

#8. PYRO'S Fire Fresh Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2035 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-4137

#7. Isabella's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2801 Bartlett Blvd, Memphis, TN 38134-4529

#6. Mellow Mushroom Memphis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5138 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117

#5. Lost Pizza Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2855 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-2023

#4. Rock 'n' Dough Pizza Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1243 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-5316

#3. Aldo's Pizza Pies - Midtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 752 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5403

#2. Memphis Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2089 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501

#1. Aldo's Pizza Pies - Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (604 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 S Main St Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38103-2972

