Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#20. Exlines' Best Pizza In Town Kirby
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2801 Kirby Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-8239
#19. Tamboli's Pasta & Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1761 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6415
#18. Midtown Crossing Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 394 N Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38104-7033
#17. Exlines' Best Pizza in Town Raleigh
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2935 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis, TN 38128-5601
#16. Ferraro's Pizzeria and Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Jackson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-1509
#15. Broadway Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2581 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112-2615
#14. Elemento Neapolitan Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2010
#13. Garibaldi's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 764 Mount Moriah Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5304
#12. Garibaldi's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3530 Walker Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-5918
#11. High Point Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 477 High Point Ter Suite A, Memphis, TN 38122-4612
#10. Coletta's Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1063 S Parkway E, Memphis, TN 38106-4745
#9. Memphis Pizza Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5061 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-5701
#8. PYRO'S Fire Fresh Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2035 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-4137
#7. Isabella's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2801 Bartlett Blvd, Memphis, TN 38134-4529
#6. Mellow Mushroom Memphis
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5138 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117
#5. Lost Pizza Co
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2855 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-2023
#4. Rock 'n' Dough Pizza Co.
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1243 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-5316
#3. Aldo's Pizza Pies - Midtown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 752 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5403
#2. Memphis Pizza Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2089 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501
#1. Aldo's Pizza Pies - Downtown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (604 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 S Main St Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38103-2972
