Heat & humidity will crank up tomorrow & the hot pattern will last awhile

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be the last day of temperatures in the normal range. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with a passing shower possible but dry for most. Prepare for tomorrow and next week as highs will soar well above our average of 89 and highs will rise into the mid to upper 90s Sunday through Friday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower 70s with light wind.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy hot & humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s, lows in the upper 70s and southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Next week will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90 to upper 90s each day and lows in the 70s. It will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday through Friday. Heat index readings will likely rise to near 105.

