Flaherty shines in rehab start but Redbirds fall to Durham

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here in Memphis, the Redbirds set out to start another winning streak at AutoZone Park.

The Birds have won 6 of their last 8 games and have blasted 17 home runs in a Row, the most consecutive round-trippers in all the Minor Leagues this season.

Jack Flaherty, down from the St. Louis Cardinals on rehab assignment in Memphis, started against the Durham Bulls.

Flaherty, who worked his way up from the Triple-A Birds to become a staff ace for the Cardinals, has been on the injured list for the first two months this year with a bum shoulder.

He’s cooking with high priced gasoline in his four innings on the mound. His stat line: 6 Strikeouts and 1 hit, 1 run, and no walks.

Flaherty threw in the mid 90′s during most of his stint on the mound, then crossing up batters with a nasty changeup.

Problem is, the Redbirds couldn’t get any across, at all.

Durham wins it 4-0.

Same teams play Saturday. First Pitch is 6 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.

