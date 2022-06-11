Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Big wave of intense, long-lasting heat arrives tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will hold in the 80s through sunset with a few clouds at times.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and warmer with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Winds south at 5 mph.

HEAT ADVISORY SUNDAY: Some clouds early and maybe a passing shower or storm. Most areas will stay dry with highs in the mid 90s. HEAT INDEX will reach 105-110. Remember to drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks if you are outside for long periods. Heat exhaustion can come on quickly.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and very warm with lows near 80. 

INTENSE HEAT THIS WEEK: Hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s Monday through Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will back down into the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday. It will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower can’t be Wednesday through Friday. Heat index readings will likely hover from 100-105.

Spencer Denton

