901 FC racking up individual honors in USL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is primed to start another winning streak after Wednesday night’s weather-delayed loss at Birmingham 1-0.

They’ve got the pieces to do it, with Head Coach Ben Pirmann named United Soccer League Coach of the Month for May, and Midfielder Jeremy Kelly taking player of the Month honors.

The 901 has placed several players on the USL’s Team of the Week for the last 3 weeks. They all deflect individual credit for the overall team goal that has them in first place in the USL East.

“It never hurts to be recognized, y’know? But, again it’s a credit to all the guys, ‘cause a lot of guys are doing stuff sight unseen. and I’m just up there finishing it off, y’know?” Kelly said.

BEN PIRMANN: “When the team is winning, it’s like what John Calipari says, y’know, everybody eats. That’s the concept. When you do things together, everybody feels the fruits of the labor. So, for us, it’s keep being selfless. Keep going from there,” Pirmann said.

901 FC’s next match is at Harford this coming Wednesday night.

