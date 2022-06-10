Woman indicted for stabbing her boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shaquita Williams was indicted Thursday for stabbing her boyfriend to death in April.

Police were called to the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser shortly after 11 a.m. on April 3.

Her boyfriend 52- year-old Derwin White’s body was found outside her apartment with a large stab wound to the chest, said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

White had deep cuts to his chest and to his left hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Williams told police, after initially denying any involvement, she and White had argued and that she pointed a folding knife at him and said, “Don’t play with me. I’m not going to play with you,”

Williams, 39, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder and she is being held on $250,000 bond.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Prosecutor Greg Gilbert of the District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Unit (DVU) that handles cases of domestic assault and homicide committed by intimate partners.

