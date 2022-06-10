Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Woman accused of taking $500,000 from HOA, investigators say

Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.
Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLA RICA, Ga. (Gray News) – A woman is accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in unauthorized bonus and vacation payments from a homeowners association in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.

Authorities say Brown was the property manager of the Mirror Lakes Homeowners Association and oversaw the bank account for the HOA.

She was responsible for accepting payments, paying bills and making deposits.

According to the GBI, board members discovered a discrepancy within the bank account totaling more than $189,000.

An investigation revealed that in addition to her yearly salary, Brown wrote herself unauthorized checks totaling approximately $498,815 claiming them to be for bonuses and vacation pay between January 2015 and January 2021.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Man threatens employees at McDonald's
Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees
Dante Marquez Bender is in custody as of 10:40 a.m.
UPDATE: Suspect in killing of Meridian police officer, woman in custody
MATA crash on Shelby Drive
Driver, child injured in fiery crash with MATA bus

Latest News

As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already...
Vaccine rollout plan already underway for children under 5
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a...
Suspect captured in killings of officer, woman in Miss.
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
et
Friday afternoon forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 10, 2022 (11 AM)