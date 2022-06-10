Advertise with Us
Thunderstorms for some today, followed by a dry and hot stretch of weather

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cluster of storms will move through the region this morning. Most of the storms will miss West Tennessee and move more south into the Mississippi Delta. A few thunderstorms could be severe with high wind gusts. Beyond today, expect mostly dry conditions through next week along with high heat.

TODAY-TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the day. A few could be severe with high wind gusts, mainly south and west of Memphis. Areas north and east will likely remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will turn southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with a passing shower early Friday night.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s each day and lows in the 70s. It will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower can’t be Wednesday through Friday. Heat index readings will likely rise to near 105.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

