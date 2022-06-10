Student in custody after gun fired at Byhalia High School

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A student is in custody after firing a gun in the parking lot of a Marshall County school Thursday.

Marshall County Schools says it happened at Byhalia High School. No students, staff or faculty member was injured during the incident.

The district says it plans to release more information once officials receive an update from law enforcement.

