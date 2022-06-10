Rise is gas prices affecting small businesses in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As inflation increases, the average price of gas climbed to $5 per gallon, the highest its ever been.

You’re probably searching where you can find the cheapest gas in the Mid-South.

Prices like these are becoming a painful reality of how much inflation is emptying people’s pockets.

According to Gas Buddy, Memphis is averaging $4.51 a gallon, up from 19 cents in the last week.

Prices local Mid-South businesses say are becoming too much.

Around town it’s not just Mid-South drivers feeling the pain at the pump, it’s mobile businesses too.

“When you’re spending three or $400 a week in gas, and now you’re spending 6,7,8, $1,000 a week in gas that clearly affects what you bring home.”

JC Youngblood, owner of Mempops Mobile, says because of the inflation, his ice cream business had to put delivery charges in place.

Each week he shops around for the cheapest deals first-- even using his Kroger points to save on gas, he says that’s not enough.

“I didn’t bring all my cans today because I knew that it would cut me off before I filled up everything, for our needs,” Youngblood said.

It’s not different for Southaven business owner of The Grass Guys, Jason Smith.

Since gas prices are at a new high, and Mississippi is at $4.43 a gallon, Smith said he had to make sacrifices to make ends meet.

“I mean I had to start taking my kid to work with me because I can’t afford a babysitter so it’s gotten that bad, we cut out daycare last week, so it is pretty bad.”

According to Gas Buddy, drivers nationwide are seeing an increase of 56.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.81 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Memphis drivers are looking to save. Gas Buddy has the cheapest gas listed at the Speedway on East Shelby Drive.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

