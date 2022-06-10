Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Police release surveillance video of suspects fleeing scene of Westwood Park shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New surveillance video shows four suspects fleeing the scene of a shooting at Westwood Park earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, officers responded to a shooting call on Western Park Drive where they found an elderly man suffering a gunshot wound to his back.

When officers arrived, the victim’s friend told officers a group of men fired shots at them from the basketball court as they were walking through the park.

After the shooting, a surveillance camera on Hawkeye Street caught the suspects running from the scene.

Memphis Police Department lists the suspects’ descriptions as follows:

  • Suspect #1 wore a black hoodie and jogging pants with three white stripes on the legs.
  • Suspect #2 wore a black hoodie and black pants.
  • Suspect #3 wore a black hoodie, red shorts, black flip-flops, and an ankle monitor on his right ankle.
  • Suspect #4 wore unknown clothing.

No arrests have been made at this time. Ig you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Man threatens employees at McDonald's
Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees
Dante Marquez Bender is in custody as of 10:40 a.m.
UPDATE: Suspect in killing of Meridian police officer, woman in custody
MATA crash on Shelby Drive
Driver, child injured in fiery crash with MATA bus

Latest News

et
Friday afternoon forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 10, 2022 (11 AM)
Memphis Police
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run at Knight Arnold Rd.
Westwood Park shooting surveillance video
Police release surveillance video of suspects leaving scene of Westwood Park shooting
Forrest City High School mourns loss of 11th grade student