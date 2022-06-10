Police release surveillance video of suspects fleeing scene of Westwood Park shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New surveillance video shows four suspects fleeing the scene of a shooting at Westwood Park earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, officers responded to a shooting call on Western Park Drive where they found an elderly man suffering a gunshot wound to his back.

When officers arrived, the victim’s friend told officers a group of men fired shots at them from the basketball court as they were walking through the park.

After the shooting, a surveillance camera on Hawkeye Street caught the suspects running from the scene.

Memphis Police Department lists the suspects’ descriptions as follows:

Suspect #1 wore a black hoodie and jogging pants with three white stripes on the legs.

Suspect #2 wore a black hoodie and black pants.

Suspect #3 wore a black hoodie, red shorts, black flip-flops, and an ankle monitor on his right ankle.

Suspect #4 wore unknown clothing.

No arrests have been made at this time. Ig you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

