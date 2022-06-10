Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run at Knight Arnold Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a pedestrian crash at Knight Arnold Road and Ridgeway Road.

Police said an unknown driver driving an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on Knight Arnold Road when it struck a man in the street

Police said the driver left the scene in an unknown direction and the vehicle involved may have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash, contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or Sgt. J. Binford of the Memphis Police Department (901) 636-4076.

