Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run at Knight Arnold Rd.

Memphis Police
Memphis Police(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a pedestrian crash at Knight Arnold Road and Ridgeway Road.

Police said an unknown driver driving an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on Knight Arnold Road when it struck a man in the street

Police said the driver left the scene in an unknown direction and the vehicle involved may have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash, contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or Sgt. J. Binford of the Memphis Police Department (901) 636-4076.

Also, you can submit tips by clicking here.

Forrest City High School mourns loss of 11th grade student