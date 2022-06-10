Mother nature is about to turn up the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds linger through sunset with temperatures in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and maybe a stray shower but most areas will stay dry. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will go above 100. Sunday night will be warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

UNSEASONABLY HOT NEXT WEEK: Monday through Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s . Lows will be in the upper 70s to near 80. It will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower can’t be Thursday or Friday. Heat index readings will likely rise to near 105.

