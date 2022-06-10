Advertise with Us
Mid-South lawmakers react to Jan 6. hearing

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South lawmakers are reacting to the hearing regarding the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. One of them was in the hearing as it took place.

It ran for just under two hours -- the first of seven for the public to see.

We reached out to Mid-South lawmakers including all our Senators for a reaction following Thursday night’s hearing.

The hearings have very little support from Republicans who call it political theater but Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis, a Democrat, says he was inside the hearing.

Friday morning Cohen wrapped up some of his thoughts on what was presented saying on Twitter:

Congressman Bennie Thompson of North Mississippi heads the Jan. 6 Select House Committee leading the hearing; he says the Jan. 6 events can’t be swept under the rug.

“We told a story. We told a story about what occurred on January 6,” he said. “We told of the violent organizations that participated and actually scouted the Capitol as the speech was going on.”

Republican Representative Liz Cheney is co-chair and said those defending the attack on Jan. 6 is defending the indefensible.

Ahead of the hearing, Republican Congressman Rick Crawford from Arkansas called it a dog and pony show.

The next hearing is Monday at 9 a.m.

We are still waiting to hear back from a majority of Mid-South lawmakers on their reactions to the first hearing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

