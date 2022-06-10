Mid-South lawmakers react to Jan 6. hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South lawmakers are reacting to the hearing regarding the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. One of them was in the hearing as it took place.

It ran for just under two hours -- the first of seven for the public to see.

We reached out to Mid-South lawmakers including all our Senators for a reaction following Thursday night’s hearing.

The hearings have very little support from Republicans who call it political theater but Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis, a Democrat, says he was inside the hearing.

Friday morning Cohen wrapped up some of his thoughts on what was presented saying on Twitter:

Last night I attended the January 6 hearing. Though I knew Trump was the center of this violent,horrific anti-American coup attempt, it was still chilling to watch. Trump, Guiiani, Flynn, Bannon, Stone,and other principals( including Rep’s who were in on it) need to be indicted.. — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) June 10, 2022

Congressman Bennie Thompson of North Mississippi heads the Jan. 6 Select House Committee leading the hearing; he says the Jan. 6 events can’t be swept under the rug.

“We told a story. We told a story about what occurred on January 6,” he said. “We told of the violent organizations that participated and actually scouted the Capitol as the speech was going on.”

Republican Representative Liz Cheney is co-chair and said those defending the attack on Jan. 6 is defending the indefensible.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s vice chair, spoke directly to her GOP colleagues during the hearing on the Jan. 6 attack: "I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain." pic.twitter.com/URkCmEnDQg — The Associated Press (@AP) June 10, 2022

Ahead of the hearing, Republican Congressman Rick Crawford from Arkansas called it a dog and pony show.

The next hearing is Monday at 9 a.m.

We are still waiting to hear back from a majority of Mid-South lawmakers on their reactions to the first hearing.

