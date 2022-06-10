Man charged in Memphis apartment complex shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect accused of a Memphis apartment complex shooting is in custody and facing charges.

Memphis Police Department says Quantarius Davis, 18, is charged with reckless endangerment, attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

On Wednesday around 4:40 p.m. officers responded to Methodist South Hospital where a man arrived with a gunshot wound.

He allegedly told officers he was shot in the Summit Park Apartments in the Whitehaven area. Officers went to the scene and found several apartments that were struck by gunfire.

Around 6:50 p.m., after officers received a description of the suspect, they responded to a call at St. Francis Hospital where a man arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The man was identified as Davis.

MPD says investigators determined Davis was the suspect that was seen firing shots first, striking the victim and several occupied apartments in the complex.

