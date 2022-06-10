Advertise with Us
‘Heal the Hood’ basketball camp teaching kids to learn basics

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local foundation used a special basketball camp at Ridgeway High School to further their efforts to “Heal The Hood.”

“The Heal the Hood Foundation has been serving the community and provided an activity, a basketball camp to be specific, for the kids in the community and expose them to drills and the fundamentals of basketball,” former Memphis Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins said.

The camp has kids doing drills and learning the basics.

“Basketball is a getaway for these kids, it’s a safe place. the gym is a safe place, there’s a lot of crime and stuff going on, so this camp is a good thing for them,” coach Milton Nash said.

The camp is helping kids develop a love for basketball and be a positive light in the community.

Heal he Hood foundation is hosting a Celebrity All-Star Basketball Game Saturday at Ridgeway High School.

Early bird tickets are available right now for $12. Tickets at the door will be $20.

Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Settlement reached in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit
Settlement reached for teen victim in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit; attorney wants parents claims reconsidered
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

As inflation increases, the average price of gas climbed to $5 per gallon, the highest its ever been
Rise is gas prices affecting small businesses in Mid-South
‘Heal the Hood’ basketball camp teaching kids to learn basics
Gestalt invests 2.5 million in Hickory Hill community