‘Heal the Hood’ basketball camp teaching kids to learn basics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local foundation used a special basketball camp at Ridgeway High School to further their efforts to “Heal The Hood.”

“The Heal the Hood Foundation has been serving the community and provided an activity, a basketball camp to be specific, for the kids in the community and expose them to drills and the fundamentals of basketball,” former Memphis Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins said.

The camp has kids doing drills and learning the basics.

“Basketball is a getaway for these kids, it’s a safe place. the gym is a safe place, there’s a lot of crime and stuff going on, so this camp is a good thing for them,” coach Milton Nash said.

The camp is helping kids develop a love for basketball and be a positive light in the community.

Heal he Hood foundation is hosting a Celebrity All-Star Basketball Game Saturday at Ridgeway High School.

Early bird tickets are available right now for $12. Tickets at the door will be $20.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.