Gestalt invests 2.5 million in Hickory Hill community

Former Malco theater
Former Malco theater(Action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gestalt Community Schools purchased the Malco Majestic building in Hickory Hill for $2.5 million.

Gestalt, the local charter school, plans to use the former Malco theater for their Power Center Academy K-8 schools in Southeast Memphis.

“We believe the partnership between school and community is critical for a thriving education system.” said Yetta Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Gestalt Community Schools. “Hickory Hill is a flourishing community with a rich history; strong community partners; and tremendous opportunities. Since our founding, one of Gestalt’s top priorities is to rebuild and revitalize the communities where our scholars live, learn and play. This broadens our impact. "

The Malco property marks the third property the local charter school network has purchased during its multi-year community revitalization project:

The charter school purchased Eden Square Town Center and Mendenhall Square Shopping Center as part of their project.

