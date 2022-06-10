Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Geico facing payout to woman claiming she got an STD after sex in car

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover...
Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover the claim.(Gene J. Puskar | (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico may have to pay $5.2 million to a woman who says she contracted a disease during sex in a car with a man insured by the company.

A Missouri Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the award to a woman identified in court records as M.O.

She alleged a man she was in a relationship with did not tell her before they had sex in his car that he had HPV, the human papillomavirus.

The Maryland-based insurance company argued in its appeal that it had not been given due process and the arbitration agreement was unenforceable.

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man’s insurance policy doesn’t cover the claim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Man threatens employees at McDonald's
Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Manhunt still underway for murder suspect
MATA crash on Shelby Drive
Driver, child injured in fiery crash with MATA bus

Latest News

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
A baby girl who went missing decades ago has been found alive and well. (KPRC, IDENTIFINDERS...
Missing baby found alive and well 40 years later
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
GRAPHIC: Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
The House committee held the first public hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (CNN,...
GRAPHIC: Details of Jan. 6 Capitol riot unveiled for first time at hearing
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%