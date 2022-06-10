Forrest City High School mourns loss of 11th grade student

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Forrest City School District announced the death of one of their students.

Damien Walker, an 11th grader at Forrest City High School, was killed earlier this week.

“We offer sincere condolences to the family, friends, classmates, and Forrest City High School staff,” the district announced.

The district says they will offer support services to students and staff in light of Walker’s death.

Police say Walker was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Mann Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.