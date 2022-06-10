Advertise with Us
Forrest City High School mourns loss of 11th grade student

(WREG)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Forrest City School District announced the death of one of their students.

Damien Walker, an 11th grader at Forrest City High School, was killed earlier this week.

“We offer sincere condolences to the family, friends, classmates, and Forrest City High School staff,” the district announced.

The district says they will offer support services to students and staff in light of Walker’s death.

Police say Walker was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Mann Avenue.

