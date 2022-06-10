Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Celebrate National Sweet Tea Day with ice cream from McAlister’s

Sweet Tea ice cream
Sweet Tea ice cream(McAlister's Deli)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is National Iced Tea Day and McAlister’s Deli is launching its limited edition Sweet Tea ice cream at 5 p.m. Friday.

They teamed with Creamalicious, artisan ice cream band, to create this summer treat. The Sweet Tea ice cream reminds one of sugar cookies, and lemon swirl.

Here are a few details:

  • The dessert is made with premium high-quality ingredients, churned with natural Black Tea, and has no artificial flavors or coloring.
  • The pint is priced at $7.99.
  • Purchase a pint of Sweet Tea ice cream at any of McAlister’s Deli’s 500+ locations nationwide starting at 5:00 p.m. today, or on Creamalicious’ website.

This is the first time the brand has ever transformed their iconic beverage into an ice cream, and it was inspired by an April Fools joke in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Man threatens employees at McDonald's
Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees
Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Dante Marquez Bender was taken into custody in Ackerman, Miss., Friday morning. He was was...
UPDATE: Double murder suspect in custody
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
MATA crash on Shelby Drive
Driver, child injured in fiery crash with MATA bus

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Mid-South lawmakers react to Jan 6. hearing
et
Friday afternoon forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 10, 2022 (11 AM)
Memphis Police
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run at Knight Arnold Rd.
Suspects in Westwood Park shooting
Police release surveillance video of suspects fleeing scene of Westwood Park shooting