Celebrate National Sweet Tea Day with ice cream from McAlister’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is National Iced Tea Day and McAlister’s Deli is launching its limited edition Sweet Tea ice cream at 5 p.m. Friday.

They teamed with Creamalicious, artisan ice cream band, to create this summer treat. The Sweet Tea ice cream reminds one of sugar cookies, and lemon swirl.

Here are a few details:

The dessert is made with premium high-quality ingredients, churned with natural Black Tea, and has no artificial flavors or coloring.

The pint is priced at $7.99.

Purchase a pint of Sweet Tea ice cream at any of McAlister’s Deli’s 500+ locations nationwide starting at 5:00 p.m. today, or on Creamalicious’ website

This is the first time the brand has ever transformed their iconic beverage into an ice cream, and it was inspired by an April Fools joke in 2021.

