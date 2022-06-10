Celeb chefs host yearly competition to support Le Bonheur kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of celebrity chefs cooked up a great competition for children at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Friday.

Chef Kelly English helped bring the all-star group of chefs together to have a “Chopped”-themed cooking competition.

The chefs will make their creations from a basket of secret ingredients provided by Le Bonheur.

Le Bonheur patients judged the food and picked a winner.

Kelly English says the chefs look forward to this fun competition every year.

“Every year this breakfast is one of the greatest things we get to do around this event,” he said. “I think that Le Bonheur guarantees the future of not only our community but the region. Every year when this come we are excited about it. When it ends we are ready for the next one.”

This competition was just a preview to the Le Bon Appetit event for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Saturday at 7 p.m.

More than 30 award-winning chefs from Memphis and across the country will be apart of the fundraiser.

