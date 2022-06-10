Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Celeb chefs host yearly competition to support Le Bonheur kids

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of celebrity chefs cooked up a great competition for children at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Friday.

Chef Kelly English helped bring the all-star group of chefs together to have a “Chopped”-themed cooking competition.

The chefs will make their creations from a basket of secret ingredients provided by Le Bonheur.

Le Bonheur patients judged the food and picked a winner.

Kelly English says the chefs look forward to this fun competition every year.

“Every year this breakfast is one of the greatest things we get to do around this event,” he said. “I think that Le Bonheur guarantees the future of not only our community but the region. Every year when this come we are excited about it. When it ends we are ready for the next one.”

This competition was just a preview to the Le Bon Appetit event for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Saturday at 7 p.m.

More than 30 award-winning chefs from Memphis and across the country will be apart of the fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Man threatens employees at McDonald's
Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees
In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Settlement reached in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit
Settlement reached for teen victim in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit; attorney wants parents claims reconsidered
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

As inflation increases, the average price of gas climbed to $5 per gallon, the highest its ever...
As inflation increases, the average price of gas climbed to $5 per gallon, the highest its ever been
Kids practice at the Heal the Hood basketball camp
‘Heal the Hood’ basketball camp teaching kids to learn basics
Gas Price generic
Rise is gas prices affecting small businesses in Mid-South
‘Heal the Hood’ basketball camp teaching kids to learn basics
‘Heal the Hood’ basketball camp teaching kids to learn basics
Former Malco theater
Gestalt invests 2.5 million in Hickory Hill community