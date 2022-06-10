Bulls get best of Redbirds at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are one of the hottest teams in all of AAA Baseball.

The Birds are 6-1 in their last seven games. Their 95 home runs lead the minors.

The Redbirds continued their series against the Durham Bulls Thursday.

At the bottom of the first, Alec Burleson with the sac fly to left brings Ben DeLuzio in with the first run of the game.

But, the flood gates opened in the middle innings for Durham.

The Redbirds got an RBI from Ali Sanchez in the 7 but Durham hung on to get the victory.

The final score was 10-7.

Same teams Friday. First pitch at 7 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.

