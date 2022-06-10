Bluff City Life: Wed., 18 May Nov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Le Bon Appetit

Kelly English | Chef & Owner of Restaurant Iris, Second Line, Fino’s Panta & Magnolia House | lebonappetit.org

Kelly Bobo | Le Bonheur Club Committee Co-Chair for Le Bon Le Bon Appetit

Nuha Abuduhair | Owner of 17 Berkshire & Former Nurse for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

A New Airbnb for a A New World of Travel

Liz Debold Fusco | Senior Communications Lead for North America for Airbnb | airbnb.com

Y on the Fly Book Drive

Justin Inskeep | Senior Vice President, Strategy & Development for YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South | ymcamemphis.org

Busting Myths about Breast Cancer

Dr. Fedoria Rugless | Health Champion & Event Coordinator for Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium | mbcc.live

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.