Bluff City Life: Mon., 16 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Kathy Zambelis | Event Organizer for Memphis Greek Festival memphisgreekfestival.com
Travel Trends & Popular Destinations
Jen Catto | Chief Marketing Officer for Travelport | travelport.com
Changing the Face of Memphis’ Arts Community
Gavin Wigginson | Executive Director | Prizim Ensemble
Get Twisted with Pretzel Ideas
Celebrating & Serving During Juneteenth
Telisa Franklin | Juneteenth Historian and Event Founder for Memphis Juneteenth Festival | memphisjuneteenth.com
Celebrating 50 Years of Saving Lives
Dr. Ocpivia Stafford | President of Methodist South Hospital | methodisthealth.org
Protecting Teens from Meningitis B
Soleil Moon Frye | ask2bsure.com
Dr. Shakha Gillin | Pedatrician
