Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Mon., 16 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis Greek Festival

Kathy Zambelis | Event Organizer for Memphis Greek Festival memphisgreekfestival.com

Travel Trends & Popular Destinations

Jen Catto | Chief Marketing Officer for Travelport | travelport.com

Home-Fried Tortilla Chips

Changing the Face of Memphis’ Arts Community

Gavin Wigginson | Executive Director | Prizim Ensemble

Get Twisted with Pretzel Ideas

Celebrating & Serving During Juneteenth

Telisa Franklin | Juneteenth Historian and Event Founder for Memphis Juneteenth Festival | memphisjuneteenth.com

Celebrating 50 Years of Saving Lives

Dr. Ocpivia Stafford | President of Methodist South Hospital | methodisthealth.org

Protecting Teens from Meningitis B

Soleil Moon Frye | ask2bsure.com

Dr. Shakha Gillin | Pedatrician

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Man threatens employees at McDonald's
Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Manhunt still underway for murder suspect
MATA crash on Shelby Drive
Driver, child injured in fiery crash with MATA bus

Latest News

Le Bon Appetit
Bluff City Life: Wed., 18 May Nov
103 Years Of Empowering Women
Bluff City Life test1
Life Beyond The Game
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 07 June pt. 1 of 8
Le Bon Appetit
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 18 May 2022 pt. 1 of 4