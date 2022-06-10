Bluff City Life: Mon., 16 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis Greek Festival

Kathy Zambelis | Event Organizer for Memphis Greek Festival memphisgreekfestival.com

Travel Trends & Popular Destinations

Jen Catto | Chief Marketing Officer for Travelport | travelport.com

Home-Fried Tortilla Chips

Changing the Face of Memphis’ Arts Community

Gavin Wigginson | Executive Director | Prizim Ensemble

Get Twisted with Pretzel Ideas

Celebrating & Serving During Juneteenth

Telisa Franklin | Juneteenth Historian and Event Founder for Memphis Juneteenth Festival | memphisjuneteenth.com

Celebrating 50 Years of Saving Lives

Dr. Ocpivia Stafford | President of Methodist South Hospital | methodisthealth.org

Protecting Teens from Meningitis B

Soleil Moon Frye | ask2bsure.com

Dr. Shakha Gillin | Pedatrician

