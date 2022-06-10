Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Mon., 06 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Continuing the Legacy of “Whoop That Trick”

Al Kapone | One of the Originators of Memphis Rap | akmemphis.com

From one of the originators of Memphis Rap, you know him as Mr. Hustle and Flow! And with 23 years in the music industry Al Kapone looks at the legacy of “Whoop That Trick”

Andy’s Adventure: Autobahn Indoor Speedway

We’re hitting the track at Autobahn Indoor Speedway. So, get ready to race with Andy’s Adventures.

Justin Tomkins | Operations Manager for Autobahn Indoor Speedway

Defend Memphis 901 FC with Bluff City Mafia

The hype is unmatched. See for yourself just how loud & proud the Bluff City Mafia is for the Memphis 901 FC!

Wayne Garber & Ian Johnson | Drummers for Bluff City Mafia

Feeding the Human Spirit

Healthy eating starts with the food in your fridge, and we’re giving you a fresh take on dinner ideas with Kroger.

Chef Devin Marmon | Owner of Flavor Favors

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Night Life in Memphis

Gina’s Top 5 Summer Activities in Memphis

#1 Outdoor Yoga

#2 Local Concert Series

#3 Explore Parks & Picnic

#4 Enjoy Patio Dining

#5 Frozen Treats

Downtown Memphis’ Only Bubble Tea Shop

Boba, pop pearls, and brews. I’m headed downtown to see what’s the buzz about bubble tea.

Daniela Malcom | Manager of The Bubble Tea Shop

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Man threatens employees at McDonald's
Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees
In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Settlement reached in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit
Settlement reached for teen victim in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit; attorney wants parents claims reconsidered
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Le Bon Appetit
Bluff City Life: Wed., 18 May Nov
Memphis Greek Festival
Bluff City Life: Mon., 16 May
103 Years Of Empowering Women
Bluff City Life test1
Life Beyond The Game
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 07 June pt. 1 of 8