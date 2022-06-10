Bluff City Life: Mon., 06 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Continuing the Legacy of “Whoop That Trick”
Al Kapone | One of the Originators of Memphis Rap | akmemphis.com
From one of the originators of Memphis Rap, you know him as Mr. Hustle and Flow! And with 23 years in the music industry Al Kapone looks at the legacy of “Whoop That Trick”
Andy’s Adventure: Autobahn Indoor Speedway
We’re hitting the track at Autobahn Indoor Speedway. So, get ready to race with Andy’s Adventures.
Justin Tomkins | Operations Manager for Autobahn Indoor Speedway
Defend Memphis 901 FC with Bluff City Mafia
The hype is unmatched. See for yourself just how loud & proud the Bluff City Mafia is for the Memphis 901 FC!
Wayne Garber & Ian Johnson | Drummers for Bluff City Mafia
Healthy eating starts with the food in your fridge, and we’re giving you a fresh take on dinner ideas with Kroger.
Chef Devin Marmon | Owner of Flavor Favors
Gina’s Top 5 Summer Activities in Memphis
#1 Outdoor Yoga
#2 Local Concert Series
#3 Explore Parks & Picnic
- Explore Memphis Parks
#4 Enjoy Patio Dining
#5 Frozen Treats
Downtown Memphis’ Only Bubble Tea Shop
Boba, pop pearls, and brews. I’m headed downtown to see what’s the buzz about bubble tea.
Daniela Malcom | Manager of The Bubble Tea Shop
