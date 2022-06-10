Bluff City Life: Mon., 06 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Continuing the Legacy of “Whoop That Trick”

Al Kapone | One of the Originators of Memphis Rap | akmemphis.com

From one of the originators of Memphis Rap, you know him as Mr. Hustle and Flow! And with 23 years in the music industry Al Kapone looks at the legacy of “Whoop That Trick”

Andy’s Adventure: Autobahn Indoor Speedway

We’re hitting the track at Autobahn Indoor Speedway. So, get ready to race with Andy’s Adventures.

Justin Tomkins | Operations Manager for Autobahn Indoor Speedway

Defend Memphis 901 FC with Bluff City Mafia

The hype is unmatched. See for yourself just how loud & proud the Bluff City Mafia is for the Memphis 901 FC!

Wayne Garber & Ian Johnson | Drummers for Bluff City Mafia

Feeding the Human Spirit

Healthy eating starts with the food in your fridge, and we’re giving you a fresh take on dinner ideas with Kroger.

Chef Devin Marmon | Owner of Flavor Favors

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Night Life in Memphis

Gina’s Top 5 Summer Activities in Memphis

#1 Outdoor Yoga

#2 Local Concert Series

#3 Explore Parks & Picnic

#4 Enjoy Patio Dining

#5 Frozen Treats

Downtown Memphis’ Only Bubble Tea Shop

Boba, pop pearls, and brews. I’m headed downtown to see what’s the buzz about bubble tea.

Daniela Malcom | Manager of The Bubble Tea Shop

