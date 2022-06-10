901 FC’s Kelly USL Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Individual awards are becoming commonplace for Memphis 901 FC. The club is regularly placing its players on the weekly United States Soccer League Team of the Week Roster.

Now it has an even bigger award. Midfielder Jeremy Kelly is named USL Player of the Month for May.

Kelly with three goals and three assists helped lead Memphis to a perfect 4-0 record for the month. He can score with either foot and is just as adept at passing the ball in the 901 FC’s fluid attacks.

Kelly was a first-round pick in the 2020 MLS Super Draft. He has four goals and a league-leading six assists so far this season.

901 FC’s next match is Wednesday, June 15 at Hartford.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.