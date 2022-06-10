3-month-old recovering in hospital after drag racing crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 received an update about the infant who was critically injured by drag racers during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Chandra Johnson shared pictures of her child in his hospital bed. Michael Jones is so small, just three months old, hospitalized since May 28 when the accident happened.

”He has bleeding on the brain,” Johnson said. “He fractured both sides of his head, sprained his neck and has bruises on his liver.”

Listening to Johnson describe her son’s injuries is horrific. She just celebrated little Michael’s birth, and now she’s praying for his recovery.

“We were driving,” she said, “because we had to go get the baby some milk.”

Chandra said a quick trip to the store ended in a frightening ambulance ride to Le Bonheur after drag racers hit the family car near Jackson and Hollywood in North Memphis on Saturday, May 28.

“We noticed two dark Chargers were racing, one coming down the median lane,” she said. “And next thing you now another Charger jumped from behind and jumped into oncoming traffic. We tried to swerve out of the way, but next thing you know, we were hit.”

Memphis Police report 2,200 arrests for reckless driving and illegal street racing between 2019 and 2021. MPD said there’s been a 45 percent increase in these offenses over the last three years, and 2022 is on pace to beat that.

Chandra keeps vigil by her baby’s bedside, leaving only to go care for her other two young children.

“I sit up there sometimes, you know, watching him. Sometimes I couldn’t eat or nothing like that, but I’m trying,” she said.

She’s also hoping and praying that Memphis drivers see the pictures of her baby boy, the pain he’s in, the suffering in her family, and realize how dangerous drag racing is and the damage it causes to the community.

”It has to stop, it has to,” she said, “because my 3-month-old, he’s seriously fighting for his life right now.”

She said Michael opened his eyes on Thursday after having surgery on Wednesday to relieve the bleeding on his brain. She said he is almost ready for therapy.

The driver who hit the family’s car never stopped. At last check Memphis Police were still searching for that person.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

