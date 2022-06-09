Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

The Wing Guru: Popular Memphis wing restaurant reaching new heights

Wing Guru
Wing Guru(Wing Guru)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wing Guru is branching outside the Bluff City soon. The business announced more details this week about its expansion taking the flavor of Memphis just around the corner to Nashville and then over to Atlanta and Texas.

The popular Memphis restaurant says it will be opening storefront locations in Whitehaven and Atlanta and cloud kitchens, used for delivery purposes only, will open in Memphis on Summer Avenue, Nashville, Dallas and Houston.

Memphians can continue enjoying the restaurant’s various wing sauce selections at storefront locations in Bartlett, Collierville, Millington and on Mt. Moriah Road.

Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant and Jeran Jackson Jr. are brand ambassadors as well as former Tigers football player Calvin Austin III, who just signed with the Pittsburg Steelers.

Visit thewingguru.com to learn more about Wing Guru’s retail line.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Memphis Police Department
3 dead, 4 injured in shootings within 11-hour span in Memphis
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Robert Mitchell
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say
Darryl Evans
Millington man gets 25 years for stabbing nurse practitioner

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Unclear if $5M enough to save Memphis monorail
Unclear if $5M enough to save Memphis monorail
Relationship expert shares dating app tips to find love
Gloria P. Johnson
Memphis Police Department asks for tips in 1974 cold case