The Wing Guru: Popular Memphis wing restaurant reaching new heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wing Guru is branching outside the Bluff City soon. The business announced more details this week about its expansion taking the flavor of Memphis just around the corner to Nashville and then over to Atlanta and Texas.

The popular Memphis restaurant says it will be opening storefront locations in Whitehaven and Atlanta and cloud kitchens, used for delivery purposes only, will open in Memphis on Summer Avenue, Nashville, Dallas and Houston.

Memphians can continue enjoying the restaurant’s various wing sauce selections at storefront locations in Bartlett, Collierville, Millington and on Mt. Moriah Road.

Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant and Jeran Jackson Jr. are brand ambassadors as well as former Tigers football player Calvin Austin III, who just signed with the Pittsburg Steelers.

Visit thewingguru.com to learn more about Wing Guru’s retail line.

Honored to be a Brand Ambassador for @TheWingGuru. I always choose the Guru when I get wings🍗👑 #TheWingGuru #BrandAmbassador #GuruGang pic.twitter.com/eGgURF0WKR — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 17, 2022

