Tigers introduce new baseball coach Kerrick Jackson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s time for the University of Memphis Baseball to step out of the shadows and come into the light. With the naming of new head coach Kerrick Jackson, the Tigers hope to do just that.

Jackson takes over a program that hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2007, but he comes in with the credentials that could lead to a swift turnaround.

He took over a struggling Southern University team that won only nine games his first year in 2018, and turned them into a 32-game winner the next season, taking the SWAC Championship, an HBCU national title and earning a berth in the NCAA Regionals in 2019.

His list of accomplishments in baseball is long and at every level, from junior college to the SEC, to working as an agent, to becoming president of the Major League Baseball Draft League, an organization dedicated to finding talent in the rough.

“We’re going to be that mecca, if you will, of developing young minority coaches, and creating more opportunities for minority players at the youth level,” said Jackson. “When you’re in a community that is dominated, 65% Black community, then the opportunity to grow the game in our community is going to start here at the University of Memphis. It’s going to start on our baseball field. It’s going to start with us doing camps and clinics that bring those people in.”

Jackson is now only the third Black head coach of a major university outside HBCUs, and the first for baseball at Memphis.

