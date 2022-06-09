Sunshine today and some rain or thunder tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and dry with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. It won’t be near as muggy.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase late with lows near 70. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the day. A few could be severe with high wind gusts, mainly south and west of Memphis. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will turn southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with a passing shower early Friday night.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s each day and lows in the 70s. It will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower can’t be Wednesday through Friday. Heat index readings will likely rise to near 105.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.