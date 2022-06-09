Advertise with Us
Relationship expert shares dating app tips to find love

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a recent survey from bubble, more than one-third of respondents in the U.S. say they are open to exploring a relationship with someone who lives in another city.

Relationship expert at Bumble Shan Boodram joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how people can optimize their dating profiles, along with advice for meeting someone in person.

Shan also shared some of the big red flags to look out for.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

