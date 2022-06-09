Redbirds keep winning at home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds have the fourth-best record in Minor League Baseball’s International League at 32-23.
The Birds hosted the Durham Bulls Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.
The game tied 2 all at the bottom of the 7th inning.
A man on for Memphis slugger Alec Burleson and Burley comes through with an RBI single to left field.
Dylan Carlson rounded thirds heading for home.
Memphis took a 3-2 lead.
Redbirds go on to win it 6-3.
Same teams Thursday, first pitch is 7 p.m. downtown at the Zone.
