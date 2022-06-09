Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Redbirds keep winning at home

Memphis Redbirds' Dylan Carlson
Memphis Redbirds' Dylan Carlson
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds have the fourth-best record in Minor League Baseball’s International League at 32-23.

The Birds hosted the Durham Bulls Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

The game tied 2 all at the bottom of the 7th inning.

A man on for Memphis slugger Alec Burleson and Burley comes through with an RBI single to left field.

Dylan Carlson rounded thirds heading for home.

Memphis took a 3-2 lead.

Redbirds go on to win it 6-3.

Same teams Thursday, first pitch is 7 p.m. downtown at the Zone.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

