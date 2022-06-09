Potential intruder confronted outside elementary school in Alabama, superintendent says

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An elementary school in central Alabama went into lockdown Thursday after police confronted a man on the campus.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence outside the school, and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office described it as a “police incident” in a Facebook post.

According to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching the doors and possibly attempting to gain access to the building. After being notified, a school resource officer came outside and confronted the man. According to the superintendent, police arrived on the scene to assist.

Officials have not confirmed what transpired after police arrived on the scene.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program, but officials say all children at the school are safe. The kids were bused to the nearby high school, and parents were called to pick them up.

People were asked to avoid the area.

