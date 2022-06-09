Advertise with Us
Police arrest suspects for shooting on Sunday

Chedrick Webber (L) and Ashton Hairston (R)
Chedrick Webber (L) and Ashton Hairston (R)(scso)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting at a home Perkins Terrace on Sunday just after 3 a.m. Two suspects, Ashton Hairston and Chedrick Webber, were located when officers checked the area.

Officers were advised that the victim was outside his home when he observed a vehicle stop on his street.

Three men exited the vehicle and ran toward a house nearby. The victim asked them what they were doing and was shot at by the suspects. The victim returned fire, striking one of the suspects.

One suspect had a gunshot wound and was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the vehicle the suspects drove was stolen in May.

Chedrick Webber, 22 years old, was charged with aggravated assault and theft of property $2,500-$10,000. His bond has not been set.

Ashton Hairston, 20 years old, was charged with aggravated assault and theft of property $2,500-$10,000, and his bond has been set at $20,000.

One suspect is still unidentified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

