Person critical after shooting at Peppertree Apartments
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Whitehaven just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
Police located a male shooting victim who was transported in critical condition to the hospital. Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH with tips
