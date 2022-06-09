Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Person critical after shooting at Peppertree Apartments

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Whitehaven just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police located a male shooting victim who was transported in critical condition to the hospital. Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH with tips

