Person critical after shooting at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Whitehaven just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police located a male shooting victim who was transported in critical condition to the hospital. Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH with tips

