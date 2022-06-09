Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

New report examines Mississippi’s college governance structure

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A legislative watchdog report is diving into the topic of how Mississippi controls decisions for the colleges and universities.

The purpose of this PEER report was to see how other states are managing their college systems.

“We’re not changing in the process of changing so everybody can kind of relax there,” noted Sen. Kevin Blackwell. “But I think what one of the things we do is that we do ask ourselves questions, how is this the way we should be operating? How can we do better? If we were to merge? Would there be some savings, you know, for the taxpayers.”

Some other states have a singular state board that oversees BOTH the community college and universities. In 2020, Rep. Chris Bell suggested the state abolish the IHL Board of Trustees completely and let each university have a board instead.

“There needs to be a revision of IHL,” said Bell Thursday. “There needs to be some conversation about how to support our colleges and universities, and how to make them succeed, be on a path to succeed. And not on the path to closure.”

Discussion of changes are typically prompted...

“You do get a lot of questions,” Sen. Joey Fillingane. “But particularly around times, where you have a big change in leadership, either in the University of the whole, like the university presidency, or Chancellor’s or the athletic directors and head football coaches and things like that.”

But here’s the thing, it wouldn’t be an easy change even if there was an appetite at the Capitol. The PEER report points out that the state constitution would have to change if they changed the governance model at all.

“I don’t think there’s any intent to change anything,” added Sen. Chad McMahan. “But we certainly want to study and understand the issue completely.”

Read the full PEER Report HERE.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Man threatens employees at McDonald's
Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Manhunt still underway for murder suspect
MATA crash on Shelby Drive
Driver, child injured in fiery crash with MATA bus

Latest News

Settlement reached in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit
Settlement reached for teen victim in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit; attorney wants parents claims reconsidered
et
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 10, 2022 (4 AM)
“Delilah was just such a sweet soul, she loved her daddy so much, she was my best friend.”
Knoxville family asks for help after house fire kills 1 child, hospitalizes 3 more
3-month-old recovering in hospital after drag racing crash
3-month-old recovering in hospital after drag racing crash
Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks discusses proposed gun ordinance.
Jackson City Council crime ordinance