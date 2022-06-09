Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Police Department asks for tips in 1974 cold case

Gloria P. Johnson
Gloria P. Johnson(Memphis Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are asking for tips to help solve the murder of a 19-year-old nearly 48 years later.

The victim, identified as Gloria P. Johnson, was reported missing just ten days before she was found burned and stabbed to death in a field in southwest Memphis.

Memphis Police Department says on October 16, 1974, around 8:40 p.m. officers responded to the scene of YMV Road, north of Fields Road, near Hicky Street regarding a dead body.

Officials with Memphis Fire Department told officers they responded to a “grass fire” at the location and found Johnson’s body under debris. The medical examiner ruled her cause of death to be multiple stab wounds.

Memphis Police Department’s Cold Case Unit is actively investigating Johnson’s murder and is asking for the public to help solve it.

A reward of $12,000 ($2,00 from CrimeStoppers and $10,000 from Johnson’s family) is available to anyone who provides critical information that will lead to an arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) responsible for Johnson’s murder.

Anyone who has information about this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or call the cold case hotline at 901-636-2653.

