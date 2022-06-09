Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is working to arrest a man they say threatened multiple people at a fast food restaurant last week.

Police say employees at the McDonald’s on Shelby Drive told police a man at the drive-thru window pointed a gun at them while waiting for his order and threatened to shoot them.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

If you recognize the man pictured above, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

