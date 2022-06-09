Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is working to arrest a man they say threatened multiple people at a fast food restaurant last week.

Police say employees at the McDonald’s on Shelby Drive told police a man at the drive-thru window pointed a gun at them while waiting for his order and threatened to shoot them.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

If you recognize the man pictured above, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.