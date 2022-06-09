Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Kitchen sponges harbor more bacteria than kitchen brushes, researchers say

Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.
Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Do you have a sponge or brush in your kitchen sink?

If you have a sponge, listen up.

Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.

Researchers at a Norwegian food research institute say that a “single sponge can harbor a higher number of bacteria than there are people on earth,” including salmonella.

This happens because the sponge stays wet and humid, and it collects food residue. This is a great environment for bacteria looking to grow.

It really doesn’t matter how often you clean the sponge or how often, bacterial growth is just hard to avoid in a wet sponge.

Because brushes dry out, the bacteria die.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Memphis Police Department
3 dead, 4 injured in shootings within 11-hour span in Memphis
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Robert Mitchell
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say
The scene at S Parkway and Poplar Ave
Shots fired after car crash on Poplar Ave., police say

Latest News

MATA crash on Shelby Drive
1 person injured in crash involving MATA bus
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Jan. 6 Capitol attack committee goes prime time with probe
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
Smashed buildings in Mariupol produce ‘caravan of death’
Breakdown: Why does Earth's atmosphere not drift off into space
Breakdown: Why does Earth's atmosphere not drift off into space