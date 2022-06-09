Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Inside Memphis Flyer with writer Chris McCoy

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Memphis Flyer writer Chris McCoy joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover story on how delta-8 is shaking up the cannabis business.

Chris also talked about the article his Habitats feature for Memphis Magazine that explores how Hector Portillo restored an aging Binghampton home.

Visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Memphis Police Department
3 dead, 4 injured in shootings within 11-hour span in Memphis
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Robert Mitchell
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say
Darryl Evans
Millington man gets 25 years for stabbing nurse practitioner

Latest News

Pregnancy
Busting midwife myths and misconceptions
Busting midwife myths and misconceptions
Inside Memphis Flyer with writer Chris McCoy
Pfizer says their COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for young children.
What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5