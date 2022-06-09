I-40 Mississippi River Bridge to undergo lane closures

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Transportation said the Mississippi River Bridge will have single- lane closures for approximately two weeks. It will begin Saturday, June 18, if weather permits.

This is a continuation of the spring inspection to perform additional ultrasonic testing of welds west of the bridge’s main arch spans.

The outside westbound lane closures are expected to begin Monday, June 20.

ARDOT said the inspection may occasionally require simultaneous lane closures of the outside lanes in each direction. Only one lane of traffic in each direction will be closed at a time and will be limited to the following times:

Westbound outside: Mon-Fri | 5:30a.m. – 3:30p.m.

Eastbound outside: Mon-Fri | 8:30a.m. – 7:30p.m.

Either WB or EB outside: Sat-Sun | 7a.m. – 7p.m

