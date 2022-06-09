Busting midwife myths and misconceptions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are often misconceptions when it come to the role of a midwife.

Certified Nurse Midwife for Region One Health Kate Fourquier joined Action New 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to bust common midwife myths, like that midwives only deliver at home and that you can’t get an epidural or pain medication if you use a midwife.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.