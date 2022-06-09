Advertise with Us
Busting midwife myths and misconceptions

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are often misconceptions when it come to the role of a midwife.

Certified Nurse Midwife for Region One Health Kate Fourquier joined Action New 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to bust common midwife myths, like that midwives only deliver at home and that you can’t get an epidural or pain medication if you use a midwife.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

