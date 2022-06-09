A brief break from the rain today but more arrives tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air will be in place across the Mid-South today, but this will be brief as our next round of rain and thunderstorms arrives tomorrow. A calmer and drier pattern will set in over the weekend followed by the return of extreme heat next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light East wind and lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 80, and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

