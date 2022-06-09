901 FC’s Pirmann coach of monthin United Soccer League

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 FC Soccer Head Coach Ben Pirmann is named Coach of the Month in the United Soccer League.

901 FC is on top of the Table in league Standings and was on a five-match winning streak until their fall against Birmingham.

That’s the longest in the history of the league.

The 901 went 4-0 in May, scoring 12 goals and giving up only one.

Pirmann’s group is winning despite having only seven returnees from last year’s club that made the USL Playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

