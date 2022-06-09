Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

901 FC’s Pirmann coach of monthin United Soccer League

901 FC head coach Ben Pirmann
901 FC head coach Ben Pirmann(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 FC Soccer Head Coach Ben Pirmann is named Coach of the Month in the United Soccer League.

901 FC is on top of the Table in league Standings and was on a five-match winning streak until their fall against Birmingham. 

That’s the longest in the history of the league. 

The 901 went 4-0 in May, scoring 12 goals and giving up only one.

Pirmann’s group is winning despite having only seven returnees from last year’s club that made the USL Playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
Memphis Police Department
3 dead, 4 injured in shootings within 11-hour span in Memphis
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Robert Mitchell
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say
Darryl Evans
Millington man gets 25 years for stabbing nurse practitioner

Latest News

Memphis Redbirds' Dylan Carlson
Redbirds keep winning at home
901 FC vs Birmingham
901 FC falls at Birmingham after lengthy rain delay
Kerrick Jackson
Tigers introduce new baseball coach Kerrick Jackson
Calvin Austin signs Steelers
Former Tigers star signs with Steelers