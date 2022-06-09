Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
901 FC falls at Birmingham after lengthy rain delay

901 FC vs Birmingham
901 FC vs Birmingham(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WMC) - Red hot Memphis 901 FC hit the road to Birmingham in United Soccer League play Wednesday night.  

The boys have won five straight matches, sit at the top of the table in the USL East and boast the league’s Coach of the Month in Ben Pirmann.

This match was delayed by severe weather in the Birmingham area for more than an hour.

Nil-Nil at the half.

In the second half, 90th minute, wet field, wet ball, Birmingham got a free-kick.

The ball headed into the box right to Anderson Asiedu 1 on 1 with the keeper.

There was no chance to stop the strike from five yards out making it the game-winner.

The Legion ended 901′s 5five-match winning streak.

Final Score: 1-Nil.

Memphis falls to 9-1-3 and drops into a tie with Louisville for first in the East with 27 points a piece. 901 FC’s next match is next Wednesday at Hartford.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

