Woman charged with Oxford murder

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department arrested a woman for murder.

Police responded to a shooting on S Lamar Boulevard just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Officers found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexandria Griste, 29, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. She was given a $1 million bond.

